Small Businesses Saturday finds support throughout Philadelphia

Small Business Saturday saw lots of folks packing local businesses for their shopping needs. Owners say it’s important to shop small businesses throughout the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday proved to be a big win for local businesses and their customers. Sara Villari is the owner of Occasionette and she says the day is hugely important for the success of her business, which has been located on East Passyunk Ave for nine years.

"Oh my goodness, we are so excited about Small Business Saturday! It really is such a make-or-break holiday, especially for a gift shop like us," Villari exclaimed.

Adam Leiter is the Executive Director for the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. He says shopping small means finding unique, one-of-a-kind items.

"They’re going to get amazing recommendations and get gifts for themselves or loved ones that they’re not going to find in a big box store. We hear so much about supply chain issues and things like that and that’s not happening here," Leiter explained.

Kristina Gaglianese is a brand new small business owner. Her boutique August Moon just opened three months ago and, while she’s excited for the increase in sales and customers, she also wants to give back to the community that supports her.

"I’m donating to Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia. They’re an organization that empowers younger women and supports them in all different kinds of ways. I felt like I’d rather pay it forward and support other communities, especially on Small Business Saturday," Gaglianese remarked.

