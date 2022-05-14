Reports: 1 injured after plane crashes into South Florida bridge

A small plane crashed into a South Florida bridge Saturday afternoon, according to the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department.

The crash happened on a bridge over the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbor. The Bay Harbor Islands Police Department said the area would be closed to traffic as emergency services responded.

Footage taken from a nearby building shows smoke and flames leaping from the wreckage of the plane, as well as a vehicle on the bridge that sustained damage.

People speaking in the background can be heard talking about how they saw people get out of the plane.

According to WSVN, one person has been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to a tweet by WSVN reporter Frank Guzman, the FAA says a single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on Route A1A on the Haulover Inlet Bridge approximately five miles east of the Opa-Locka Airport around 1 p.m.

The FAA stated that three people were on board, according to Guzman’s tweet. The FAA statement went on to say that the aircraft left from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was headed to Key West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.