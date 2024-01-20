Snow-fighting efforts turn to small streets in Philly as Mayor Parker directs cleanup

The winter storm is behind us, but snow-fighting efforts are still underway. The City of Philadelphia Streets Department crews are now turning the focus on inaccessible streets that are small and narrow.

"The City of Philadelphia streets are 90 percent clear. I am super excited about that. The people of the City of Philadelphia, they are our customers, and until every street is clear, we can see the blacktop, that’s when we’ll stop" said Mayor Cherelle Parker on Saturday afternoon. "Seeing the men and women who were actually out on the street around the clock clearing the streets, lifting them up, so you had a chance to put a name with the face. Don’t say Streets Department and Sanitation as if they’re just things, but you got a chance to see the men and women who are actually doing the work."

Debbie O’Neill, of Tacony, said she was out shoveling three times during the storm to keep up with the fast falling snow. On Saturday, all she had left was to brush the snow off of her car’s roof. It’s a courtesy she practices after being on the receiving end in previous storms.

"From the top of their cars, blows on your windshield, and then you have to stop because you can’t see where you’re going," said O’Neill.

City sanitation crews are working to collect trash and recycling from Thursday routes that were impacted.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is reminding everyone to have carbon monoxide and fire alarms in good working order, and to practice safety when heating your home and clearing snow around your property.

"So, space heaters, ensure they’re away from your curtains, away from the walls. We’re asking three feet away from any object surrounding the space heater," said Executive Chief Derek Bowmer of Philadelphia Fire. "Be careful while you’re out shoveling. The snow has been kind of soft, but when you are doing so much of it, we want to ensure that people are being safe while they’re doing that."

City of Philadelphia Snow Tip Reminders: