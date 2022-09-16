Jennifer Lee is a general assignment reporter and anchor for FOX 29 News.

Before joining the team in September 2022, she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at sister station FOX 13 Seattle. She covered the first known COVID-19 case in the U.S., wildfires across Washington State and in-depth stories including flaws in the state unemployment system. She won an Emmy Award alongside her colleagues for breaking news coverage of a riot in Seattle.

Jennifer was raised in New Jersey and is a proud graduate of Penn State University. Her journalism career has taken her around the northeast including Hagerstown, MD, Rochester, NY, and Hartford, CT.

Jennifer is excited to be back in Pennsylvania. She’s looking forward to attending sporting events, exploring local parks, museums, and restaurants with her husband. She’s always happy to connect with people in the community and would love to hear from you!