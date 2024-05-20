Look inside $25M Philadelphia penthouse nicknamed 'Mansion of the Sky'

What can $25M get you in Philadelphia? How about a fully customizable 9,000 sq. ft penthouse nicknamed the "Mansion in the Sky."

The property, found on the 48th floor of The Laurel on 1911 Walnut Street, currently offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Built in 2022, amenities also include 14-foot-high ceilings and five different outdoor terraces, according to its Zillow listing.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The 9,000 sq. ft. property is entirely customizable and includes five outdoor terraces.

"For those with no budget – they're able to hire their own architect, their own design team – and fully customize every single aspect of this home," said Southern Land Company Vice President Brian Emmons said.

The property is 600 feet in the air and the tallest all-residential building in Philadelphia, providing remarkable views of the city skyline.

It also includes access to luxurious features like an indoor pool and spa, a fitness center, and a yoga studio.