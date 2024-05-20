Domino's franchisee in Pennsylvania sentenced to prison, ordered to pay millions over taxes
PHILADELPHIA - Tax crimes have landed a Domino's Pizza franchisee behind bars for over a year, in addition to paying millions of dollars back to the government.
Ammar Jali, 56, of Bethlehem, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to filing a false tax return for his businesses and himself.
He was the sole shareholder of 36 Domino's Pizza restaurants throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Officials say Jali caused more than $2.5 million in tax losses to the federal government after filing false tax returns and underreporting more than $10,000,000 in earnings from 2014-16.
"Anyone contemplating cheating on their taxes should know that IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents work tirelessly, year-round, to investigate tax and financial crimes," said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Denise Leuenberger.
Jali was sentenced to a year and one day in prison, and ordered to pay $2.5 million to the IRS for tax crimes.