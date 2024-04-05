Solar Eclipse 2024: What to expect from the forecast

In all the forecasts for the areas of the total solar eclipse, Maine and northeast New England have consistently had clear skies. So, based on those forecasts, northern New Hampshire and Maine are great spots to see the eclipse.

Parts of Indiana and Illinois have consistently had areas of clear skies in the forecasts, as well.

Much of Texas continues to look cloudy. So do Arkansas and Missouri.

As for the Philadelphia, where close to 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon, we'll have partly sunny skies after a sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s as the eclipse happens in the afternoon.

In terms of climatology, in the last 10 April 8ths, six of those days were cloudy or partly cloudy. There is a 40 percent chance of a perfectly blue sky Monday.