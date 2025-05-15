Expand / Collapse search

Eagles schedule release: Birds will play seven prime-time games, a Super Bowl rematch in K.C.

Published  May 15, 2025 7:40am EDT
The Brief

    • The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their Super Bowl defense on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys at The Linc. 
    • Seven of the Eagles' 18 games will be in prime-time, including a Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
    • The Eagles will not have consecutive home games, and their bye week will take place on Week 9.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will have a Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs and eight prime-time games, including an opening night clash against the Cowboys.

The team released their regular season schedule on Wednesday and shared the dates of their three pre-season games against the Bengals, Browns and Jets. 

The Eagles won't have their bye-week until Week 9, and the Birds will not have consecutive home games all season.

What we know:

Here is the Eagles' full 2025 schedule:

Pre-season
vs. Bengals – Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
vs. Browns – Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.
@ Jets – Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Regular season
vs. Cowboys –  Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m.
@ Chiefs – Sept. 14 at 4:25
vs. Rams – Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.
@ Bucs – Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.
vs. Broncos – Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
@ Giants – Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m.
@ Vikings – Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.
vs. Giants – Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
– Bye week – 
@ Packers – Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m.
vs. Lions – Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m.
@ Cowboys – Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m.
vs. Bears – Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.
@ Chargers – Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m.
vs. Raiders – Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.
@ Commanders – Dec. 20 [time TBA]
@ Lions – Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m.
vs. Commanders – [Date/Time TBA]

