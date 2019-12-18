Soldier surprises sister at school dressed as Santa in Gloucester County

A pair of South Jersy siblings received the best gift they could have ever wished for during the holiday season.

Private Second Class Eric Shaw has been stationed in Arizona since July. All his siblings wanted for Christmas this year was their big brother home.

Their wish came true and FOX 29 captured one of the reunions on camera.

During class, Private Shaw surprised his sister, Rachel, at Deptford High School where she is a senior.

Dressed as Santa, Private Shaw shocked Rachel by removing his beard and hat. She had no clue that her brother was going to be home for the holidays and her shock was immense.

Later during the day, Private Shaw surprised his little borther during a choir performance.