Some Philadelphia clinics to be closed Tuesday amid Johnson & Johnson pause, city says

Philadelphia officials say some of their vaccine clinics will be forced to close on Tuesday following the federal recommendations to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement Tuesday that the pause of the single-dose vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution" while the agencies investigate six cases of a rare type of blood clotting that was reported to have followed vaccinations.

The clots were reported in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the statement said. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."

To date, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with the vast majority experiencing no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution sites, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and local municipalities are following suit.

Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vial and box seen at a vaccination site. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being administered throughout the state of Florida despite a small number of patients who have experienced adverse reactions, inclu Expand

Tuesday morning, the City of Philadelphia released a statement on the pause, stating they and all of their partner clinics have paused the use of the J&J vaccine until they receive further guidance.

They added that details on specific changes to clinics will be forthcoming, but some clinics will be closed today. Other clinics will be switched over to distributing other types of the COVID-19 vaccine as Moderna and Pfizer, the other two vaccines with emergency use authorization in the U.S., are not affected by the pause.

Dr. Ala Stanford, of the Black Doctors COVID Consortium, spoke with FOX 29 Tuesday morning and confirmed that they too would pause distribution of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. They will continue to vaccinate patients using the Moderna vaccine, Dr. Stanford says.

___

RELATED HEADLINES:

All Pennsylvania adults can begin scheduling vaccine appointments Tuesday

Applications for COVID-19 funeral expense assistance from FEMA now open

Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody drug prevents symptomatic infection by 81%, study finds

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility: Here's who is eligible in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter