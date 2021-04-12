All Pennsylvania adults can begin scheduling vaccine appointments Tuesday

article

All Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID -19 vaccine, state officials announced Monday.

Effective beginning Tuesday, all Pennsylvania adults and anyone older than 16 will be able to book an appointment to receive the vaccine.

"We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased," Gov. Wolf said. "Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13."

Pennsylvania opened up Phase 1C Monday, which effectively means that by Tuesday the state will enter Phase 2.

To date, Pennsylvania providers have administered more than 6 million vaccines and the state is ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.

Those looking to register can visit the official Pennsylvania coronavirus registration website for more information.

