COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility: Here's who is eligible in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the City of Philadelphia are expanding who can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

This expansion efforts across the Delaware Valley comes amid the bid to have 90% of all Americans eligible to meet President Joe Biden's goal by May 1 and to have 100 million Americans vaccinated in his first 100 days as president.

Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers, and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced on March 31.

On Monday, April 5, everyone in Phase 1B will be eligible, a group that includes postal, public transit, and manufacturing employees.

Next will be Phase 1C, starting April 12. In the Keystone State, Phase 1C includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance, and construction.

All remaining adults can start making vaccine appointments on April 19, when eligibility is set to expand even further.

Those hoping to register can visit the official Pennsylvania coronavirus registration website for more information.

Additional groups in Philadelphia will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5 as the city moves to Phase 1C.

Those included in Phase 1C include sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers, and postal and package delivery workers.

The Health Department has asked vaccine providers, including pharmacies, to allow these prioritized groups to set appointments.

Those hoping to register can visit the official Philadelphia coronavirus registration website.

New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning April 5 to people ages 55 and older, as well as to people 16 and older if they have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The newly eligible also include higher education educators and staffers, along with communication support workers, including engineers and members of the media.

Real estate, building, and home service workers will also be permitted to get shots, along with sanitation workers and bank tellers, accountants, and other financial industry employees. Laundry service workers, utility workers, and librarians round out the "1C" category that Murphy will greenlight Friday.

Those hoping to register can visit the official New Jersey coronavirus vaccine registration website.

All Delawareans aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 6.

Those seeking the vaccine will be able to get one at pharmacies, community vaccination sites, and mass vaccination events hosted by the State of Delaware.

Those hoping to get the vaccine can register with the official website.

