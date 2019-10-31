Some places to donate your leftover Halloween candy

Let’s face it, in many places across the country, it just wasn’t a good night for trick-or-treating on Thursday. But what to do with all that leftover candy?

Several organizations are more than happy to give away your treats which Halloween tricked you into buying too much of. Here are just some of those organizations:

Operation Gratitude

Deployed troopers and first responders do not have the time to door-to-door, so Operation Gratitude steps in and send them their goodie bags. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of candy are donated each year following Halloween to the men and women working hard to keeping you safe through this organization.

Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House Charities helps families of children who are fighting on-going health battles. Several local chapters accept unwrapped candy to give to distribute to those families.

Operation Stars and Stipes

Each year, the Operation Stars and Stripes organization host Operation Trick-or-Treating for the Troops. They encourage all unwrapped candies to be donated to be sent overseas.

Operation Shoebox

Operation Shoebox sends packed boxed year-round, but since the weather has cooled off, it’s a better time to send chocolates to the troops overseas. They also collect for Easter and Christmas.

Treats for Troops

This organization teams with area businesses, such as dentists, to collect candy in exchange for goodies. They then send the candy to deployed troops.

Halloween Candy Buyback

This is also a similar drive, where businesses will exchange goodies for candy and then send the candy to our troops.

Did we miss one? Let us know. Email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.