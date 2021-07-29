Some Wilmington parking violators get amnesty this week

article

Wilmington is granting some parking violators amnesty as the city returns to normal operations.

Mayor Mike Purzycki says the city issued about 1,800 tickets on Monday and Tuesday to city residents for failing to update their parking permits or move their cars for street cleaning.

The city announced last week that enforcement suspended due to the pandemic would resume, but since so many people were ticketed, the mayor says the city will offer limited amnesty this week only.

Tickets issued for these violations this week will be converted to warnings, Purzycki says, but "ticketing will resume as normal" starting Monday.

The amnesty doesn't apply to metered parking tickets or any other parking enforcement violation.

