Source: Wells Fargo Center only open to essential personnel

A source tells FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the Wells Fargo has closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The building is reportedly only accessible to "essesntial personnel."

The Wells Fargo Center was slated to host a concert by country music duo Dan and Shay, but tour buses were seen leaving the arena Thursday morning. A source tells Keeley they have postponed their show tonight.

Keeley says only essential personnel is allowed into the arena at this time.

Keeley's report comes the morning after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 which caused the NBA to suspend their season indefinitely.

The Detroit Pistons, who played the Jazz on Saturday, were in Philadelphia to take on the Sixers Wednesday night. According to Keeley the team is in self-quarantine at an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the NHL is still mulling its decision to continue the season. The Wells Fargo Center plays host to the Philadelphia Flyers, who have been surging up the Eastern Conference standings.

So far there is only one COVID-19 case in Philadelphia, 16 cases in Pennsylvania and 23 cases in New Jersey. Nationally, the coronavirus has afflicted over 1,200 people.

RELATED COVERAGE

NBA suspending season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

President Trump announces suspension of travel between U.S. and Europe for 30 days

NCAA games will be played without spectators amid coronavirus

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP