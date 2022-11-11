Bus carrying migrants from Texas could arrive in Philadelphia by Monday, mayor's office says

Philadelphia officials say they are preparing for the possible arrival of a bus load of migrants from Texas in the coming days.

In a statement to FOX 29, Mayor Jim Kenney's Office said a bus carrying 52 migrants could leave Texas on Saturday and be in Philadelphia as early as Monday.

The city says news of the possible migrant bus was relayed to them by a "community partner organization" and Texas officials have not coordinated with the city.

"We do not have an exact location of where the bus will disembark, nor do we have any specific information about those on board, nor do we know if other buses are planned," the statement read.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was first to report the possibility of migrants being sent to Philadelphia from Texas.

A source told Keeley that infants are among the crowd of migrants expected to arrive in Philadelphia and some are from Spanish-speaking South American countries.

The mayor's office says the city has been preparing for the "potential arrival of migrants via unplanned and uncoordinated bus route from southern states" since the summer.

The Office of Emergency Management and coordinating departments say they are prepared to assist any potential incoming migrants.

"We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect," the mayor's office said. "Our diversity is our strength."