Sources: Man shot at SEPTA station following argument on Broad Street Line

A man was rushed to the hospital after law enforcement sources say an argument on SEPTA's Broad Street line ended in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred shortly afternoon near the North Philadelphia Station on the Broad Street Line.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that two men were arguing on the train, and both got off at the stop, located at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Once they were off the train, police say one man shot the other. The 34-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the thigh. He was listed in critical condition.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

