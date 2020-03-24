South Jersey company offers tips for DIY air filters

With New Jersey, Delaware, and some Pennsylvania residents under a stay-at-home order, many people are spending more time inside their homes. But is your home as clean as it could be? A South Jersey company wants to help you clear the air.

It’s important to note there is no proof this DIY air filter will pick up COVID-19, but there are simple steps you can take to keep your house and the air clean, whether it's filtering out germs or pollen.

“I’m just totally clearing my house,” said Joe Price.

FOX 29's Lauren Dugan asked him if he would consider making an air filter. He replied, “I don’t know if we have to go that far, and I have no idea how to make one."

That’s where John Davis comes in. “We want to catch it before it goes through the fan," he explained.

Davis Home Services is an essential business, still operating in Cherry Hill and Burlington, New Jersey, during the coronavirus shutdown. He says you can make a DIY air filter with just three things.

“It’s pretty basic,” said Davis. “If you own a shed you have bungee cords, and a filter you can pick up at Home Depot, or any hardware store, and just a basic box fan.”

On the box used in the filter shown in the demonstration, it says the filter will capture virus carriers, certain bacterias, plus pollen and dust.

Davis showed how FOX 29 how it’s done. “Grab your filter, standard filter, put it over top of it, take your bungee cord, pull tight, stand up, plug in, and there you go," he explained.

If someone is sick in your home, it may be a good idea to put it smack in the middle of their room. It may also be handy as we move into allergy season.

“It’s probably a good idea,” said Brian from South Philly. He tells FOX 29 he would consider making one for his wife who hasn’t left the house in over a week because she is more vulnerable to picking up germs.

Davis Home Services will continue to operate as an essential business, making house calls if necessary and taking all the precautions. John said he is also available to help out customers over Zoom. For more, visit their website: davishomeservices.com.

