South Philadelphia throws car parade to celebrate neighbor’s WNBA draft selection

Philadelphia
The Indiana Fever selected James Madison University guard Kamiah Smalls as their Round 3 pick in the WNBA draft on April 18. (Credit: Steve Christy via Storyful)

PHILADELPHIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on a lot of different celebrations but a South Philadelphia community refused to let it hinder a particularly special one Sunday. 

Kamiah Smalls, a graduate of the Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School, was selected in the 2020 Women's National Basketball Association draft. 

The Indiana Fever selected James Madison University guard Kamiah Smalls as their Round 3 pick in the WNBA draft on April 18.

To celebrate, Smalls’ neighbors and friends threw a socially distant parade on South 18th Street in Philadelphia on May 10.

James Madison University said Smalls was the fourth player in its history to be drafted.

