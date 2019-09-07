Southern Delaware teen arrested for making threats in relation to Sussex County school

article

A southern Delaware teen has been arrested for making threatening statements regarding Sussex Tech High School.

Delaware State Police arrested 15-year-old Andrew West, of Millsboro, Delaware Saturday. He is a student at the school.

School officials contacted state police Friday, alerting troopers to statements West reportedly made. Troopers investigating concluded West had been involved in an altercation, during which time he made implicit statements, leading troopers to believe West intended to return to school with a gun.

West was taken into custody Saturday without incident.