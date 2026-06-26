Speeding fines begin on Frankford Avenue; Bristol Borough considers 15 mph limit

The Brief Speed cameras on Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia now issue fines to drivers going more than 25 miles per hour starting Friday, June 26. Bristol Borough in Bucks County is considering lowering the speed limit on side streets from 25 to 15 miles per hour. Local leaders and residents are voicing support for the changes, citing safety concerns for pedestrians and increased e-bike use.



Drivers on Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia will now face fines if they are caught speeding, according to local officials.

Starting Friday, June 26, anyone driving more than 25 miles per hour between Morrell Avenue and Levick Street will be ticketed, with fines starting at $100.

Speed cameras now issuing fines on Frankford Avenue

What we know:

The warning period for speed cameras on Frankford Avenue has ended, and enforcement begins Friday, June 26. Drivers going more than 25 miles per hour in the enforcement zone will be fined, according to officials.

The new speed enforcement zone runs from Morrell Avenue to Levick Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Fines for speeding in this area start at $100.

Officials say the change is aimed at improving safety for drivers and pedestrians along the busy stretch of road.

Bristol Borough considers lowering speed limits on side streets

Bristol Borough officials are considering a proposal to lower the speed limit on side streets from 25 to 15 miles per hour, according to council president Ralph DiGuiseppe. The main street would remain at 25 miles per hour.

"Our side streets are so tight and small if a kid steps out and someone’s flying down the street God forbid it’s gonna be a problem," said DiGuiseppe, council president.

The proposal comes in response to concerns about speeding drivers and increased e-bike use in the area. DiGuiseppe said, "Do we really have the speed limit signs on side streets and nobody had that answer so well let’s pass an ordinance that says every side street has to be 15 mph, like a school zone and the main street stay at 25."

Police chief Joe Moore supports the lower speed limit, saying, "When you’re doing 25, and you try to stop your chance of stopping is a lot less likely than if you’re doing 15 mph you’re gonna have a better chance of stopping."

Some residents say they want to see speed reductions on Radcliffe Street as well, but that road is a county route.

One resident said, "Radcliffe - people do like 40–60 mph at night. I walk dogs on the road every night and look at how fast people are driving. That’s not good."

Bristol residents and officials say the borough's pedestrian-friendly nature makes safety a top priority.

"One of the best things about Bristol borough it’s pedestrian-friendly town. Anything we can do to protect the safety of the people here I have two kids they walk to school so if it’s for safer, that’s great," said Gary Alloway, a Bristol resident.

What's next:

The Bristol Borough council is expected to continue discussions about the proposed speed limit changes. Residents and officials say they want to be proactive in addressing safety concerns, especially with the uptick in e-bike use and recent accidents nearby.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if additional roads like Radcliffe Street will be included in future proposals.