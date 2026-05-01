Local flyers react to potential Spirit Airlines shutdown

The Brief Spirit Airlines is reportedly preparing to shut down after failing to secure a $500 million government lifeline, according to the Wall Street Journal. Travelers at Atlantic City International Airport react to the uncertainty. There is no timeline known for the possible shutdown, according to WSJ.



Spirit Airlines is reportedly preparing to shut down after failing to secure a $500 million government lifeline, according to The Wall Street Journal and other national outlets. They say there are reportedly plans in motion to liquidate the fleet.

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The backstory:

This comes after Spirit filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2024 and then again in August 2025.

FOX 29 reached out to Spirit Airline’s media relations team and received the following from Sean Lange with FTI Consulting: "A company spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing discussions. Spirit is operating as usual."

Local perspective:

Locally, both the Atlantic City International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport offer Spirit.

"I’m not surprised because they’re not the best airline, and they have been going under for a while," said Joshua Coates, a Spirit flyer at Atlantic City International Airport.

"I’m not going to book with them until it’s known if they’re going to stay around or not," said Jennifer Hawk, a Spirit frequent flyer.

A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 16, 2026, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kimberly Testa with the Atlantic City International Airport says, "Currently, we have not received any notice from Spirit Airlines regarding service changes at the Atlantic City International Airport. We are aware of media reports, but we cannot confirm or comment on speculation."

"That is the number one airline at Atlantic City International Airport. It would be a devastating loss, not only for Atlantic City and area travelers that depend on Spirit Airlines, but the people who would possibly lose their jobs," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

President Donald Trump also commented, "Something we're not looking to get involved with. But if we can add 14,000 jobs, we are, I would say we're driving a tough deal. But it's one of those things. It will do it or we won't. We'll have something for you today or tomorrow."

Spirit Airlines has, on average, five departures daily from Atlantic City International Airport and three to seven departures daily from Philadelphia’s airport.

What's next:

There is no timeline known for a possible shutdown.