Spirit Halloween launching Christmas spinoff stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

From spooky to festive, Spirit Halloween is officially embracing the Christmas spirit this year.

The infamous pop-up is launching its "Spirit Christmas" by transforming several stores across the Northeast into a "unique holiday shopping experience."

The first store will open in May Landing on October 18, followed by nine other locations next month:

Martlon, New Jersey

Woodbridge, New Jersey

Brick Township, New Jersey

Erie, Pennsylvania

Albany, New York

Bohemia, New York

Poushkeepsie, New York

Waterford, Connecticut

Darthmouth, Maryland

Shoppers will be able to buy holiday merchandise, walk through a gingerbread village, mail letters to the North Pole, and take pictures with Santa!