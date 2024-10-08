Expand / Collapse search

Spirit Halloween launching Christmas spinoff stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 8, 2024 12:02pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia
From spooky to festive, Spirit Halloween is officially embracing the Christmas spirit this year.

The infamous pop-up is launching its "Spirit Christmas" by transforming several stores across the Northeast into a "unique holiday shopping experience."

The first store will open in May Landing on October 18, followed by nine other locations next month:

  • Martlon, New Jersey
  • Woodbridge, New Jersey
  • Brick Township, New Jersey
  • Erie, Pennsylvania
  • Albany, New York
  • Bohemia, New York
  • Poushkeepsie, New York
  • Waterford, Connecticut
  • Darthmouth, Maryland

Shoppers will be able to buy holiday merchandise, walk through a gingerbread village, mail letters to the North Pole, and take pictures with Santa!