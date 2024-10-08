Spirit Halloween launching Christmas spinoff stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania
article
From spooky to festive, Spirit Halloween is officially embracing the Christmas spirit this year.
The infamous pop-up is launching its "Spirit Christmas" by transforming several stores across the Northeast into a "unique holiday shopping experience."
The first store will open in May Landing on October 18, followed by nine other locations next month:
- Martlon, New Jersey
- Woodbridge, New Jersey
- Brick Township, New Jersey
- Erie, Pennsylvania
- Albany, New York
- Bohemia, New York
- Poushkeepsie, New York
- Waterford, Connecticut
- Darthmouth, Maryland
Shoppers will be able to buy holiday merchandise, walk through a gingerbread village, mail letters to the North Pole, and take pictures with Santa!