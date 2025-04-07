Police search for missing woman spotted on Ring camera video in Mount Laurel

article

The Brief A search is underway for a missing 66-year-old woman in Mount Laurel. She was last seen Sunday morning, and was reported missing by her family that afternoon. Police are currently searching an area near a pond and wooded area she was seen walking towards.



A 66-year-old woman has disappeared from her home in Mount Laurel, and now police are asking for the public's help to find her.

What we know:

Danyila Nykytyn was reported missing by her family Sunday afternoon after walking away from her home on the 300 block of Val Drive earlier that morning.

She was last seen on Ring camera video on Watson Drive near Nottingham Way at 7:58 a.m. Then, a resident spotted her walking near a pond and into the woods at 8:30 a.m.

Nykytyn is described as a "shy" 66-year-old woman with glasses, who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds.

She only speaks Ukrainian, and does not have her wallet, cell phone, or access to a vehicle.

She is also known to frequent the Shoprite on Union Mill Road near Morning Glory Drive, as well as the rear of Laurel Acres Park.

What's next:

Law enforcement, fire crews and township personnel were actively searching the area near Watson Drive and Nottingham Way on Monday.

What you can do:

Residents of Watson Drive, Nottingham Way, Buckingham Way, Val Drive, Farmhouse Lane, Ann Drive and Vassar Road are being asked to pay special attention throughout the area.

Police are also asking those residents to review any video surveillance, and send it to the Mount Laurel Police Department portal.