Officials identify father, 2 sons fatally struck by Amtrak train in Bucks County

The Brief Christopher Cramp, 56, and his two sons, David Cramp, 31, and Thomas Cramp, 24, were fatally struck by an Amtrak train. Officials ruled Thomas's manner of death a suicide, while David and Christopher's deaths were ruled an accident. The deadly collision caused hours-long service disruptions between New York and Philadelphia.



A father and his two adult sons were fatally struck by an Amtrak train Thursday night in Bucks County.

Christopher Cramp, 56, David Cramp, 31, and Thomas Cramp, 24, died after they were struck while on the tracks in Bristol Township.

The Bucks County Coronor's Office said Thomas took his own life in the deadly collision.

The manner of death for Christopher and David was ruled an accident.

What we know:

Officers were called to the tracks near Beaver and Prospect streets around 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of people on the track.

Investigators say as an officer was trying to reach the three people, an Amtrak train bound for Virginia fatally struck them.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the men as 56-year-old father Christopher Cramp and his two sons, David Cramp, 31, and Thomas Cramp, 24.

Featured article

Officials believe Thomas took his own life in the collision, while the manner of death for Christopher and David was ruled an accident.

There were 236 passengers on the train, as well as crew members. None of those people sustained injuries.

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York was suspended for several hours, but rail lines were open by 11:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

It's unknown why the three men were on the tracks when they were fatally struck.

____

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).