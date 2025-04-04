Friends, colleagues speak out after dad, 2 sons hit, killed by train in Bucks County

The Brief A Bucks County community is devastated after a father and his two sons were killed after they were hit by a train Thursday evening. New tragic details regarding the three family members are emerging and friends are speaking out about the father’s role in the community.



A father and his two sons were struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday evening in Bucks County. The community the father served through outreach programs is devastated by the loss.

The three have been identified as Christopher Cramp, 56, and his two sons, David Cramp, 31, and Thomas Cramp, 24.

What they're saying:

Cara Gadzinski showed up outside of the building where he often worked, to support others in the way she knows Chris Cramp would have. He was her colleague in outreach for those experiencing homelessness or struggling with mental health in Bucks County, turned friend.

"He leaves a void that no one’s ever going to be able to fill," she says. "He always showed up, and that’s something we’re all trying to do today, is show up for each other the way he would have for us."

The backstory:

Showing up was what he did in his final moments.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office identified the 56-year-old, and his sons, David Cramp, 31, and Thomas Cramp, 24, as the three family members struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday evening. Officials say Thomas died by suicide, and his brother and dad’s deaths were accidental.

Bucks County officials say Chris recently started a role with the county but had years of dedication to street outreach.

"It came straight from the heart, it came from a place of experience, and being able to relate to people, but he genuinely wanted to see people’s lives improve," says Gadzinksi.

Additionally, colleague and friend Robert Wood said, "We’d hit encampments, try to work with the people, try to get them out of those situations."

Another colleague, Michael Mangoni, said, "There’s not anybody like him."

Big picture view:

After 25 years of service, Chris also became a trustee and life member of America Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company, who responded to the scene on Thursday. They have had crisis counselors on hand since.

"It’s a tragedy all the way around, for us, for his family, for the community, for all the people he’s helped over the years," says Paul McManamon, President of America Hose, Hook and Ladder Co. 2.

Tony Bucci, Fire Chief, says he has known Chris since he was at least 16-years-old.

"It still hasn’t really hit me yet, it’s a shock, we’re coping and making sure everyone’s doing good," he says. "Just take care of each other. Take care of your family. It’s hard."