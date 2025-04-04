Delco severe weather: Straight-line winds confirmed after storms topple trees, power lines

The Brief Overnight severe storms blew through the region wreaking havoc across much of the area, including Delaware County. Media was apparently hit the hardest as trees were felled by straight-line winds.



As severe storms crossed the region overnight, PECO reported that nearly 2,500 customers still had no power as of Friday afternoon. The majority of the outages were in Delaware County, followed by Chester and Philadelphia counties.

Trees were downed by powerful straight-line winds, as well, making the overnight hours uncomfortable for thousands.

What they're saying:

Media resident Albert Talley described the beginning of the chaos, "About quarter to five, it sounded like a freight train coming down the street."

He said the storm was so loud, it woke him out of a dead sleep, "I looked out the window and it was like hail and it was going sideways and then I heard the big thud."

That thud was a more than 100-year-old tree crashing into the empty house next door. He added, "Thankful that nobody got hurt!"

Meanwhile, Media resident Amy Johnson commented, "I feel still shaky, but I think it’s more grateful. Yeah, grateful."

Johnson says she’s also so thankful no one was hurt when a massive oak tree tumbled, crushing cars, during what she says felt like a tornado.

"We heard like whistling, and it felt just like this rumbling through our house. Our windows were shaking. Our whole house was shaking."

Dig deeper:

A team from the National Weather Service came out with county officials, assessing the area and confirm it was straight-line winds that caused of the damage.

Larry Bak, with Delaware County EMS said, "There was hail, high wind, heavy rain."

Over in Wallingford, more roads were closed, more power lines down and so many fallen trees, all part of the reason the Wallingford Swarthmore School District canceled classes Friday.

"If the buses are effectively not able to go out and pick up the students, then they don’t really have a choice, cause they can’t get the kids to school," Bak explained. "I think that’s probably the bulk of what we’re seeing, is that the buses aren’t able to get through."

Big picture view:

Griffin and Cooper Wemhoff had off from Media Elementary because of storm damage to their school and their dad used it as a learning lesson.

Aaron Wemhoff explained, "Shows them how powerful these storms can be."

As crews from Ridley to Media to places in between continue to clean up, neighbors reflect on how quickly things can change during one storm.

Johnson said, "Sad to see that beautiful 100-year-old oak go. It was a beautiful tree. But, it was scary."

Scary moments indeed for residents, but over and over again, the theme of the day was that people were so grateful no one was hurt.