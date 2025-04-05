Burlington County chaotic disturbance: Rowdy teens destroy several cars after party at nearby rec center

The Brief Westampton Police are investigating after a large crowd caused a massive disturbance late Friday night. Surveillance video captured the crowd screaming and jumping on top of vehicles in the usually quiet, residential area. The Recreation Department and Township committee are aware and taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future, according to police.



Westampton Police are investigating after a large crowd caused chaos and vandalism on Friday night.

What we know:

On Facebook, Westampton police said multiple law enforcement units responded to the Westampton Recreation Center and surrounding Spring Meadows development for a large party and crowd.

Surveillance video taken just after 10 p.m. Friday shows dozens of people screaming, running and stomping on top of vehicles.

At least two vehicles were damaged. They belong to Tatiana Iglesea and her husband.

What they're saying:

"My husband came running to me and he’s like call the cops they’re on top of the cars. There’s a riot going on outside, so I looked outside and it was unbelievable I’ve never seen anything like that," said Iglesea. "Later on in the camera footage you hear a taser go off and they just dispersed everywhere. They were on the lawns, the cars, the driveways."

Iglesea said there was a party at the recreation center Friday night. She called police around 9 p.m. when a large number of youth started showing up outside her home. She said an officer responded and cleared the street, but the crowds started showing up again in masses after the officer left.

"Whoever is hosting these parties needs to be more liable and more controlled. I feel like if the Township knew there was a party going on and it was already a ruckus here they should’ve stayed here maybe a little longer or until the party finished," said Iglesea. "I’m frustrated. I’m so angry. I’m sad. I’m just really scared and I shouldn’t have to be scared in my home. I don’t feel safe. It was really tough to go to sleep last night."

Iglesea and her husband have created a gofundme campaign to cover vehicle repair costs.