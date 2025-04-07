Widow of Johnny Gaudreau gives birth to couple's third child: 'Looks exactly like his Daddy'

article

The widow of slain hockey star Johnny Gaudreau welcomed the couple's third child earlier this month.

Carter Michael Gaudreau was born on Apr. 1 weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Meredith Gaudreau shared on Instagram.

"He looks exactly like his Daddy, too," the widow said of the couple's second boy.

What we know:

Meridoth Gaudreau shared the happy news of Carter's birth in an Instagram post showing the family of four together in a hospital bed.

"Another baby boy" Meredith wrote in the caption.

The backstory:

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed last August by an accused drunk driver who struck the brothers while they were biking in Salem County.

Authorities believe Sean Higgins, 43, used the oncoming lane to pass a sedan and hit the cyclists when he re-entered the right lane. Investigators said the deadly collision happened when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway to safely pass the two cyclists and Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right.

Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The tragedy came hours before Johnny and Matthews' sister, Katie Gaudreau, was set to be married in Gloucester City with a reception to follow in Philadelphia.

The brothers' untimely deaths sent shockwaves through the hockey community in New Jersey and beyond. The Colubus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau final team, wore a patch on their uniforms this season to honor their slain teammate.