Weather Authority: Spotty showers moving through as temperatures fluctuate for rest of week

Wet weather is moving through the Delaware Valley as fluctuating temperatures continue throughout the week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the next few days will see spotty showers until Thursday sees the highest temperatures of the week.

A line of heavy downpours moved through parts of the area during the morning hours and more showers are possible throughout the day.

Conditions will also be windy, adding to the inconvenient weather.

On Wednesday, conditions will be cloudy, with precipitation moving through with the possibility of it lingering into Thursday.

By Thursday, sunshine will launch temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s, making it the warmest day of the week.

After Thursday's warmth, temperatures will plunge back down into the 30s and 40s for the weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 55

WEDNESDAY: High: 45, Low: 34

THURSDAY: High: 68, Low: 41

FRIDAY: High: 48, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 36, Low: 23

SUNDAY: High: 46, Low: 30

MONDAY: High: 48, Low: 27