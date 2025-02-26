SPS Technologies fire: Bodycam footage shows first responders arrive to massive blaze

The Brief Police released new body cam video of the SPS Technology fire last week in Abington. Residents who live near the fire now demanding soil and ground testing. The cause of the fire is still unknown.



On the evening of Monday, February 17, a massive fire engulfed the SPS Technologies factory on the 300 block of Highland Road in Abington Township with more than 60 employees inside, officials said.

Newly released police body-cam video shows the frantic moments after first responders arrived to the massive four-alarm factory fire at SPS Technologies in Abington last week.

What we know:

"There’s a giant explosion. It shook my house like crazy," one resident is heard telling an Abington Police officer as he arrived on the scene.

"Anybody else inside?" yelled one officer as he made entry into the building.

The dramatic footage shows police help evacuate the 60 employees who were inside 600,000-square-foot building at the time the fire broke out.

Explosions could be heard as officers went door to door in the neighborhood around the factory, warning nearby residents to get out.

"We are just going to request that you guys evacuate for a little bit. There are some burning embers falling" said one officer trying to convince a homeowner to leave.

Within minutes the fire burned out of control as officers tried to account for everyone inside. Amazingly, there were no injuries during the six-day incident.

However, a week after the fire, residents asked questions at a Jenkintown Borough Council Wednesday night.

"SPS has yet to show up to answer questions directly" said one resident during public comment about the fire.



Residents are concerned they haven’t heard directly from SPS since the fire started and wonder exactly what burned in the fire.



"How can we assure this company is held accountable?" Asked another resident.



Officials continue to say air quality and water testing has come back with results of no public concern. But some are demanding ground and soil testing around their homes, especially after charred debris reigned down on nearby properties.



"I’ve been pushing for ground and soil testing since they opened the school back up"



Borough officials say they too want to hear from the company.



"We are definitely on your side. I mean Jenkintown took the brunt of this and we are aware of it" said Jay Conners,President of the Jenkintown Borough Council.

SPS did not respond to a call for comment.

What's next:

A class action lawsuit has also been filed by residents who live near SPS alleging thousands of residents could have been impacted during the fire.

SPS Technologies has established a website for information surrounding the fire. www.spsupdates.com

The company also has a hotline for questions or concerns from the nearby residents. The number is 215-572-3326 or email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com.