SPS Technologies fire lawsuit: Class-action filed for those impacted in Montgomery County

The Brief A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those impacted by the fire that occurred at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township on Monday, February 17. The lawsuit claims the fire was caused by SPS Techonologies’ failure ‘to inspect, properly maintain, and/or operate its facility’.



The first class-action lawsuit has been filed after a fire broke out at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township in Montgomery County last Monday.

Here's the backstory and everything we know about the lawsuit, according to court documents.

The backstory:

On the evening of Monday, February 17, a massive fire engulfed the SPS Technologies factory on the 300 block of Highland Road in Abington Township with more than 60 employees inside, officials said.

The factory that produces metal components and fasteners was consumed by flames and thick black smoke as firefighters from 70 nearby companies responded.

Abington Police Chief Patrick Malloy said the majority of the chemicals used at the plant were stored in a building that was not impacted by the fire.

Firefighters worked around the clock for days to extinguish the four-alarm blaze and more hot spots reportedly flared up during the firefight.

Officials lifted an evacuation notice and shelter-in-place order for homes and businesses within 1 mile of the fire, Wednesday, February 19.

On February 20, Abington Township officials said the fire was contained, but suppression efforts continued.

Officials have stressed that air and water are safe after sample tests resulted in "no detectable contaminants of public concern."

Residents were told to call 911 if they have debris on their property and someone should be out to visit.

Air quality meters have been installed in several neighborhoods near the fire scene.

The air monitoring is being conducted for: Particulate matter (PM 10, 4, 2.5) Hydrogen Cyanide, Chlorine, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrogen Sulfide and Sulfuric Acid.

What we know:

The lawsuit

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those impacted by the fire that occurred at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township on Monday, February 17.

The lawsuit claims the fire and explosion was caused by SPS Techonologies’ failure ‘to inspect, properly maintain, and/or operate its facility’.

Attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey jointly filed with an individual by the last name Jones from Montgomery County, who also filed on behalf of prospective class members against SPS Technologies, LLC d/b/a PCC Fasteners - SPS Jenkintown.

According to the lawsuit, Jones and prospective class members believe the fire was caused by SPS Techonologies' failure to inspect the location of the factory and its manufacturing and production equipment.

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims SPS Techonologies failed to ‘uphold industry standards.’

Because there were thousands of residents impacted, Jones claims the fire resulted in loss of wages, "diminution in the value of their real and personal property, and emotional distress."

The plaintiff and class are seeking an awarding judgment in excess of $75,000 in their favor and against SPS Technologies.

The class action seeks a full inquiry into the cause of the fire and the conditions of the factory.

According to the court filing, a jury trial has been demanded in this case.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have created a webpage dedicated to the incident that contains air and water quality information that can be viewed at www.dep.pa.gov/spstechnologies.

SPS Technologies has established a community hotline for questions, comments or concerns. Residents can call 215-572-3326 or email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com

More on the lawsuit from attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Stranch, Jennings & Garveycan be found here.