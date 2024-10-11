SS United States, pier landlord reach agreement setting in motion ship's future as largest artificial reef

article

The SS United States will go forward to Florida to become the world’s largest artificial reef, after terms between the nonprofit overseeing the ship and Penn Warehousing and Distribution, the operators of the Philadelphia pier where the ship has been docked since 1996, have reached a settlement.

The two organizations were ordered to participate in court-ordered mediation after a motion was filed by the nonprofit against Penn Warehousing, accusing the landlord of trying to sell the ship, despite not owning it. It was also found that Penn Warehousing was not entitled to collect double the rent if the ship did not leave the pier.

The settlement will set in motion the contract between the nonprofit and Oskaloosa County, Florida, who will turn the ship into the promised artificial reef.

SS United States Conservancy President, Susan Gibbs, who is the granddaughter of the ship’s designer, issued a statement, saying, in part:

"In the long and storied history of America’s Flagship, these last two years of this unfortunate litigation have perhaps been the most difficult, and the conflict at the pier has drastically impacted our plans for the ship’s long-term future."

"We are profoundly grateful for the support we have received from across the country and around the world."

"While this is not the outcome we originally envisioned, the ship will have a future. This next chapter of the SS United States’ story will bring tens of thousands of people annually from around the world to experience her. Okaloosa County has now allocated more than $10 million to reactivate the SS United States as the world’s largest artificial reef in tandem with the Conservancy’s land-based museum and visitor center."

She went on to say the conservancy has plans to develop a museum for the vessel:

"These plans include incorporating one or both of her iconic funnels, radar mast, and detailed recreations of spaces using original materials. We are particularly excited about inviting Conservancy supporters to contribute ideas for the museum’s creation and its revolving exhibits."

The conservancy will transfer the title to Oskaloosa County, and the ship will then begin the voyage to Norfolk, Virginia, for the "extensive preparations" necessary to refurbish the ship into the promised reef.