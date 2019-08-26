Starbucks debuts Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — its first new pumpkin drink in over a decade

Step aside, Pumpkin Spice Latte. There’s a new pumpkin-flavored drink to sip on this fall.

Starbucks is adding a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to its menu, the global chain’s first new pumpkin coffee drink since the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte originally debuted in 2003.

Also referred to as the PSL, the Pumpkin Spice Latte has been sold more than 424 million times and become synonymous for many Starbucks lovers with unofficial start of fall.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are shown in a promotional image. (Photo credit: Starbucks)

While the PSL is already available in iced form, the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks Cold Brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping, the company said.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte and other limited-time fall items will be available beginning Tuesday at Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada, the company said.

