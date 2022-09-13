Starbucks drink recalled for possibly containing metal fragments

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Pepsico Inc., has voluntarily recalled Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot over concerns the product may contain metal fragments.

The recall affects over 200 cases of the 15 oz, 12 bottles per case, packages.

According to the FDA's report, the recall started on August 15 but was made public on September 8.

The product was sold in seven states: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

RELATED: Starbucks to spend nearly half a billion dollars to revamp image, make stores more efficient

Customers are urged to stop using the product and return it to its place of purchase.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Pepsico for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.