Starbucks now lets US customers use their own personal cups for orders

In an effort to reduce waste, Starbucks announced Wednesday that customers can now use their own personal cups for all orders.

Starting now, customers at all company-operated and participating licensed Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada can use their own, clean personal cup when ordering at the cafe, in the drive-thru or when ordering ahead with their app.

With many Starbucks beverages enjoyed on the go, the coffee giant said this unlocks a big opportunity for customers to choose reusables while supporting the company’s commitment to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

"At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup," said Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ chief sustainability officer. "Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order."

Customer holds their drinks with personal cups. (Credit: Starbucks)

According to the Seattle-based company, it is the first national coffeehouse in the U.S. to offer customers the option to use their personal cup when mobile ordering.

To use a personal cup on the Starbucks app, customers should hit the "Customization" button and then select "Personal Cup." When they get to the store, customers can connect with their barista at the pickup area and hand over their cup.

And, it comes with a perk.

Customers at participating U.S. stores who bring any clean, personal cup will receive a 10-cent discount, and Starbucks Rewards members will also receive 25 Bonus Stars.

In November, the chief executive of Starbucks Laxman Narasimhan revealed the company’s "triple shot" strategy, which involved "elevating" the brand, "strengthening and scaling" its digital capabilities and increasing its global presence.

The company said part of its brand elevation was to involve further product innovation. They said it would look to "targeted dayparts and growing food attached with all-day breakfast and all-day snacks " among other things.

