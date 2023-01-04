Starbucks adds new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to its 2023 winter menu

Starbucks has switched out its holiday drinks and seasonal red cups to make room for its 2023 winter menu, which includes a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew thanks to "the popularity of cold coffee year-round."

The Seattle-based coffee giant on Tuesday officially shared the drinks and food coming to stores in the new year.

The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is the chain’s cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with "silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles." The Pistachio Latte is also returning to the menu, which Starbucks called a "fan-favorite" since launching in the winter of 2021.

The new Starbucks Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Starbucks)

The drink can be served hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino blended beverage and combines Starbucks’ espresso and milk "with the cozy flavor of sweet pistachio" and finished with a salted brown butter topping.

The Pistachio Latte, which can be served hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino blended beverage, is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Starbucks)

"Pistachio is the perfect flavor to follow the holidays and carry us through the winter season," Rosalyn Batingan on the Starbucks beverage team said in a statement. "Its smooth and sweet profile delivers a feeling of warmth and coziness, even when served cold."

Starbucks said it’s also bringing back its Red Velvet Loaf to the pastry case. The treat is a vanilla cake swirled with red velvet cake and topped with white chocolate icing.

For loyal Starbucks fans, the company also recently announced changes to its rewards program involving the number of "stars" that Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada will need to get certain food and drinks for free.

When members of Starbucks’ rewards program spend money with the coffee chain, they can earn stars, including two for every $1 with a Starbucks card and one for every $1 with a credit or debit card. In turn, they can use those stars toward redeeming rewards like free drinks and merchandise, depending on how many they have.

The update to the Starbucks Rewards program, detailed on the company’s website , involves increasing the number of "stars" needed to redeem things for three tiers. Starbucks is also changing what tiers certain food, drinks, and other products can get redeemed through.

The changes become effective on Feb. 13.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. FOX Business contributed.