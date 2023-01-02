Weather Authority: Start of the week to include spring-like temperatures before rain brings cool down

The new year is bringing warmer temperatures to the Delaware Valley ahead of rain that will cool temps down for the weekend.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says temperatures will feel like spring for most of the week, with the numbers being above average for the season.

Morning temperatures are in the 40s, and they are expected to rise to the mid-to-upper 50s and 60s.

Overnight temperatures will linger in the 40s, keeping conditions mild.

Conditions will also remain mostly dry, but scattered showers will move in Tuesday into Wednesday.

Parts of the Delaware Valley could see up to an inch of rain.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and 60s until Thursday before they drop to the 40s for the weekend.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: A beauty. High: 60

TUESDAY: Showers north. High: 60, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Showers, mild. High: 64, Low: 57

THURSDAY: Stays mild. High: 59, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Turning colder. High: 47, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 45, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Shower chance. High: 43, Low: 33