State of the Union: Biden expected to talk immigration, economy, ceasefire

President Joe Biden will address Americans Thursday night for the annual State of the Union Address.

Biden will appear before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol at 9 p.m. ET. His remarks will be followed by Sen. Katie Britt, who will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal.

According to FOX News, officials close to President Biden believe the upcoming State of the Union address could be an opportunity to reset or "neutralize" public perceptions about his age and memory before the November election.

President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

However, there are other topics Biden is expected to discuss as well.

The border crisis

The issue: The number of people who are illegally crossing the U.S. border has been rising for years, for reasons that include climate change, war and unrest in other nations, the economy, and cartels that see migration as a cash cow.

Why it matters to Biden : Immigration has emerged as a central issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, which is widely expected to be a : Immigration has emerged as a central issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, which is widely expected to be a Biden-Trump rematch , and each man is seeking to use the border problems to his own political advantage.

What do Republicans say: declared that migrants arriving to the border were criminals and some were terrorists, a dialed-up version of the accusations he often used during the 2016 campaign. This time, he’s started to harness rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to argue migrants are Former President Trump declared that migrants arriving to the border were criminals and some were terrorists, a dialed-up version of the accusations he often used during the 2016 campaign. This time, he’s started to harness rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to argue migrants are poisoning the blood of America

The economy is improving but not Biden’s approval ratings

The issue : Voters’ confidence in the economy could be a pivotal factor in this year’s presidential election as it is consistently rated as a top issue. Recent data on the economy has shown that growth accelerated last year.

Why it matters to Biden: T he evidence of a stronger economy has yet to spill over into greater support for Biden. Voters judge the economy based on their grocery bills and prices at the gasoline pump. Others assess the economy based on their appreciating investments. Housing prices mattered, and so did job prospects for their adult children and the upward trajectory of the federal debt.

What do Republicans say? The Republican counter to Biden has been to dismiss the positive economic data and focus on how voters are feeling. As the annual inflation rate has fallen, GOP messaging has focused instead on multi-year increases in consumer prices without necessarily factoring in wage gains. And Republican lawmakers have argued that people should trust their gut on the economy instead of the statistics cited by Biden.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Biden pushes for ceasefire

The issue: I n the wake of n the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel , Israel’s air, sea and ground campaign in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people, obliterated large swaths of the urban landscape and displaced 80% of the battered enclave’s population.

Why it matters to Biden: The issue has divided many Democrats with the Michigan primary being proof. While Biden The issue has divided many Democrats with the Michigan primary being proof. While Biden won the state with more than 618,000 votes, more than 100,000 Michigan Democratic primary voters cast ballots for "uncommitted" in the race. The uncommitted delegates came from the 6th District, centered around Ann Arbor, and the other from the 12th District, which includes Detroit suburbs with large blocs of Arab Americans, who believe he hasn’t done enough to end the violence in Gaza.

What do Republicans say? Trump has not said much on Gaza. However, he said Israel needs to "finish the problem" in its war against Hamas in Gaza when he recently called into "FOX and Friends." A package aimed at giving $17.6 billion to Israel failed to pass the House of Representatives last month.

Abortion rights

The issue: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion in 2022, voters in seven states have either protected abortion rights or defeated attempts to curtail them in statewide votes. Democrats have pledged to make the issue a central campaign topic this year for races up and down the ballot, and the recent Supreme Court ruling in Alabama has expanded the conversation to include IVF

Why it matters to Biden: Biden’s reelection team is preparing a nationwide series of events and an advertising campaign focused on the battle over abortion rights, highlighting what Democrats believe will be a potent political weapon against likely Republican nominee Donald Trump. Biden’s campaign said its advertising campaign would focus on how abortion restrictions have affected women and health care providers.

What do Republicans say? Many Republican voters have expressed their support for abortion rights, but Republicans in Congress have blocked legislation aiming to preserve abortion rights and IVF access at the federal level. Trump has repeatedly refused to back any specific limits on abortion as he campaigns, though he has called himself "the most pro-life president in American history."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News and the Associated Press contributed.