State of the Union: Veterans, border patrol agent, and elementary students among special guests
LOS ANGELES - Special guests were announced for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, set for Tuesday. The White House released information regarding the guests and provided a brief biography of each of their backgrounds.
“From brave military families to hardworking local leaders, this year’s guests come from many walks of life. Each one represents the very best of America and people the world over,” according to the White House website.
Past special guests for President Trump’s SOTU addresses have included astronaut Buzz Aldrin, holocaust survivor Joshua Kaufman, and a slew of professionals and citizens from various industries and backgrounds.
Here is a full list of the special guests from this year:
- Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia
- Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Jody Jones from Farmersville, California
- Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama
- Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz from Del Rio, Texas
- Tony Rankins from Cincinnati
- Robin and Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri
- Ivan Simonovis from Caracas, Venezuela
The State of the Union Address will be aired at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
This story was reported from Los Angeles.