State Police: 1-year-old relative found with woman who stabbed driver, stole car from Delaware home

Delaware State Police have arrested a woman who had a small child with her during a carjacking in Lewes.

Troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive for a report of a carjacking on Thursday just after 5:45 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, a 56-year-old woman remotely started her vehicle while inside her home. She then walked outside, opened the driver's side car door and placed her purse inside the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say when she went to the back of the car to retrieve something, she heard the car door shut and returned to the driver's side to find 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia standing by the car door.

The victim tried to remove Bowser from the car after she climbed in, but she was stabbed in the arm with an unknown object, police say.

Bowser then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, according to officials.

Around 6:11 a.m., troopers saw the vehicle on Coastal Highway south of Broadkill Road and initiated a traffic stop, troopers say.

According to police, the vehicle fled from troopers and was later seen again in Middletown, where another traffic stop was conducted.

Officials say Bowser was taken into custody without further incident and a search revealed she had a knife with her.

A one-year-old child who is a relative of Bowser's was inside the car as well and uninjured during the incident, authorities say.

The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per police.

Bowser is charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon, robbery, reckless endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges.