Beth Capaldi: DA to provide update on search for missing Bucks County woman

Bucks County
PHILADELPHIA - On Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney is set to provide an update on the search for a Sellersville woman who has been missing since October. 

Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was reported missing by her daughter on October 12 after last being seen on October 10 at her home where she lives with her husband, authorities say. 

In late October, DA Matt Weintraub announced that his office had launched an investigation into Capaldi's disappearance. 

"We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time," Weintraub said during a press conference at the time. "Please help us if you can. We really can use it." 

Weintraub says Capaldi's wallet was missing from the home, but her cell phone, keys and car were left behind. 

According to officials, Capaldi is not known to travel outside of the area alone, and she mainly stayed in or around the house unless she was running errands. 

In early December, Capaldi's husband was taken into custody by police, according to a FOX 29 News source. 

Police vehicles were seen on the 200 block of High Street in Sellersville, where the couple lives. 

Sources say Stephen Capaldi was taken into custody after he led detectives over 40 miles away from the home to a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport. 

Numerous groups have searched surrounding areas in hopes of finding Capaldi, but they've had no luck. 

The DA's press conference will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch it live in this article or on the FOX 29 News Live Stream. 