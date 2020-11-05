State Police issue Amber Alert for missing children last seen entering Pennsylvania

article

State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who they say were reported abducted in Binghamton, New York, and last seen entering in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Autumn and Evelyn Collis, both 8, were abducted by Amanda Collis on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

State Police say they were last seen traveling south on Interstate 81 and entering Pennsylvania. Collis is driving a black 2015Kia Forte with Maryland Registration 9EF0726.

Amanda Collis

If you have any information, please call 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest