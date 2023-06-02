State Police: Man sought in attempted abudction of 7-year-old boy from NJ Wawa taken into custody

A search for a man for attempting to abduct a young boy from a local Wawa has come to a close, according to New Jersey State Police.

Authorities say the unidentified man tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from the bathroom of the Wawa on Highway 47 in Maurice River on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect offered the boy candy to leave with him. After the boy said no, the man grabbed him by the arm and tried to abduct him, officials say.

The boy was able to escape and return to his family, per police.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images and video of the suspect, showing him enter and exit the store before and after the alleged attempted abduction.

Days later, on Friday, state police announced that the suspect was in police custody. No other details were released.

