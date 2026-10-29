Stolen car from Philadelphia crashes into Bensalem 7-Eleven

The Brief A stolen vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven on Street Road in Bensalem on Thursday. Five people from the vehicle were located, and no injuries have been reported. Bensalem Township Police are actively investigating and asking the public to avoid the area.



Bensalem Township Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed into a building on the 1600 block of Street Road, according to officials.

What we know:

Police say the incident began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Philadelphia.

When officers tried to stop it, the driver hit a police vehicle and another unrelated vehicle before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, police say the driver then lost control and the vehicle crashed into the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Street Road and Brookwood Drive.

Patrol officers and detectives, along with multiple drones, worked to locate everyone involved. Police found a total of five individuals who had been inside the vehicle at one point. Three people fled on foot immediately after the crash.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

What's next:

Bensalem Township Police say this is an active investigation. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Officials state that no further information will be released at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information regarding potential charges, the identities of those involved or the circumstances that led to the vehicle being stolen. The investigation remains ongoing.