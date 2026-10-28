2 charged for illegally dumping 200-350 tires in Philadelphia train station parking lot

The Brief Charles Arttaway, 52, and Paul Gamble, 58, are accused of using a UHaul truck to illegally dump 250-300 tires in the parking lot of North Philadelphia Station. The two men have been charged with criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, and scattering rubbish. Investigators are searching for a possible link between the illegal dumping incident and others around the city.



Two men are facing charges after investigators say hundreds of tires were illegally dumped in a North Philadelphia parking lot.

What we know:

Charles Arttaway, 52, and Paul Gamble, 58, were both charged with criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, and scattering rubbish.

Investigators believe Gamble, a Darby resident, rented a UHaul truck that Arttaway was observed using to offload 200-350 tires in the parking lot of North Philadelphia Train Station on the 1400 block of W Indiana Avenue.

Charles Arttaway, 52, and Paul Gamble, 58.

Police are trying to determine if the same UHaul truck was used in other illegal dumping incidents around the city.

What they're saying:

The Philadelphia Police Department applauded officers for their "swift action in interrupting an active illegal dumping operation and apprehending those allegedly responsible."

"Illegal dumping negatively impacts neighborhoods, creates environmental hazards, and diminishes the quality of life for Philadelphia residents," the department wrote. "This incident highlights the Department's continued commitment to addressing quality-of-life concerns, protecting our communities, and holding individuals accountable for illegal activity."