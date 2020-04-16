Store employee letter shared on social media asks customers to stay home

A passionate letter posted on social media pleads with people to stay home. The letter says it's written from employees of Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, and Costco.

The opening line says, "Just because we are open doesn't mean we are here for you to spend your time browsing around."

"As far as browsing just to come out of the house I can't relate to that. I'm cool. I'm a homebody," said Dennis Milburn. He says he was only at Walmart in South Philly Thursday evening to pick up a TV.

"I don't need a tv. I'm cool in my room. I just thought it was a good time to pick it up now because I did online pickup," he said. He wasn't the only one buying a TV Thursday.

There was a line outside Walmart which does sell essential items like food.

FOX 29 told Milburn about the open letter which also states, "We are designated an essential service. We are not here because you feel like getting out the house for a while. Every customer who walks in our doors puts us at risk."

"I understand. I feel bad that they have to be there," said Milburn.

At Target, Jasmine Taylor was picking up some household things when FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson told her about the letter which also says customers don't see how many times employees wash and sanitize their hands to keep themselves safe.

"Sometimes people don't need to come out. They just want to come out. It keeps people from going crazy in the house. They bring the kids out so they won't go crazy in the house and just bring them out to the store," said Taylor.

The letter doesn't appear to be one released by any of the stores mentioned. It's written from an employee's personal perspective.

Read the full letter below:

