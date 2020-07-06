Storms wreak havoc across the Delaware Valley Monday

While most of the Delaware Valley heard heavy rain Monday, some people heard hail pounding a car in Langhorne, Bucks County.

Tree lands on a car after severe thunderstorm in Bensalem Monday.

In Bensalem, two cars took a different kind of beating when a huge tree snapped in the storm, crashing onto a white Nissan and a blue Honda.

“When we were going up Bristol Road, we both saw the white car and went, “Oh!’” said Judy Worthington. Her parents live a street over from where the tree fell on the 3200 block of Bristol Road in Bensalem. After the storm roared through, she left for her daily dinner with her parents.

Tree damage to a car in Bensalem Monday.

“My father said that my mom and my older brother both heard the tree fall,” Worthington said.

Bensalem Police say one person was trapped inside the blue Honda when they arrived on scene. Responding firefighters spent five minutes freeing the person. They say that person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Tree falls on car after severe thunderstorm in Bensalem Monday.

Worthington says the damage she found when she drove over was incredible.

“You can see that the inside of the tree is completely rotted out so that was just a matter of time,” Worthington added.

Heavy rain did lots of damage across the region.

In Montgomery County, crews were called to Elkins Park to clear dirt and debris from a flooded road. And, in Cheltenham Township, Tookany Creek rose between Ryers and Central Avenue. FOX 29 obtained viewer video which showed the bridge and entire intersection under water.

