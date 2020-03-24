Stotesbury Cup Regatta canceled due to COVID-19

article

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia announced Tuesday.

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school rowing regatta in the world, was originally scheduled for May 15 to 16 on the Schuylkill River racecourse.

“The well-being of our athletes, coaches, families, fans, referee corps, and volunteers is at the forefront of this decision. With increasingly comprehensive guidelines being issued by health experts and city, state and federal officials, as well as sporting events at all levels suspending play, we feel it is morally and ethically responsible to make this determination,” said Erika McCormick, Regatta Director.

The decision follows continuing consultation between Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and the regatta officials and monitoring of crisis developments, including Philadelphia Mayor Kenney’s stay-at-home order issued on March 22 and the postponement of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo for which Toyota is also a lead sponsor.

