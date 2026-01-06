Stray bullet hits 65-year-old woman after argument escalates to shooting in West Philly

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that occurred in West Philly Tuesday night. Two victims, a 65-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were hospitalized. The shooter fled the scene and remains at large.



A shooting at the intersection of 44th and Market Streets left two people injured, prompting a swift response from Philadelphia police.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officers arrived at the scene Tuesday at around 6:12 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition, while the 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The shooting occurred after an argument inside a nearby beer distributor, where the 35-year-old man and the shooter exchanged words.

Then, the altercation moved outside, leading to the shooting.

Police say a stray bullet struck the 65-year-old woman, who was not involved in the argument.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small reported that surveillance cameras captured the incident.

The shooter, described as a male wearing a red sweatshirt with a brown or tan jacket and dark pants, fled the scene on S 43rd from Market Street.

Police say 13 shell casings and two wallets were found at the scene, but it is unclear who the wallets belong to.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter is still unknown, and police have not yet determined the owner(s) of the wallets found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage for more clues.